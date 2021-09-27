I didn’t know Donna or Bill very well, but from all the stories Shot told me about when he and Dale Prickett lived and worked with and for them, I felt I had known her for years! I think she rode heard on those two in a great way! Shot had nothing but great respect for Donna and Bill and felt so loved by them! I regret not knowing her better and only meeting her but a few times! The world has lost a real jewel. A quote I just heard the other day said “When a person dies a library is lost forever!” I know your memories will keep her in your hearts for all times. I would like to extend my condolences to the entire Jensen family and friends! My thoughts and prayers are with you all! With deepest sympathies and Gods Blessings!

Cindy Kenton Acquaintance September 29, 2021