Donna Elaine Jensen
FUNERAL HOME
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE
CALLAWAY - Donna Elaine (Ridenour) Jensen, 80, of Callaway, formerly of Purdum, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at United Church of Christ in Purdum.
Burial will follow at Purdum Cemetery.
Visitation is 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday at Govier Brothers Mortuary and Wednesday from noon until services at the church.
Donna was born May 27, 1941, to Ray and Mae (Marsh) Ridenour at Mullen.
She married Bill Jensen in 1960. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her sons, Billy Ray of North Platte and Bernie Lee of Overton; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave., Broken Bow, NE
Sep
29
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
United Church of Christ
Purdum, NE
Sep
29
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
United Church of Christ
Purdum, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your loss Billy Ray and family. Sounds like she knew how to live! May your memories bring you comfort and laughter in the days ahead.
Eric and Amy Tharp family
September 29, 2021
I didn’t know Donna or Bill very well, but from all the stories Shot told me about when he and Dale Prickett lived and worked with and for them, I felt I had known her for years! I think she rode heard on those two in a great way! Shot had nothing but great respect for Donna and Bill and felt so loved by them! I regret not knowing her better and only meeting her but a few times! The world has lost a real jewel. A quote I just heard the other day said “When a person dies a library is lost forever!” I know your memories will keep her in your hearts for all times. I would like to extend my condolences to the entire Jensen family and friends! My thoughts and prayers are with you all! With deepest sympathies and Gods Blessings!
Cindy Kenton
Acquaintance
September 29, 2021
When I went on a fall foliage bus trip in 1993, there was a postal worker as a fellow traveler. I asked if he knew Donna Jensen and boy, did he have lots of good things to say about her. Especially about her making life fun! Sure was proud to tell him she was my aunt. I'll miss her smile and laughter. They lit up any room she was in.
Karen Dageforde
September 28, 2021
Well she probably already has meals planned, for next month for all the farm and ranch hands in heaven. All the mail will be on time. She always made the day a brighter and loving day.
Tim Prickett
Friend
September 28, 2021
I haven´t been out west in Months but I had to go after a truck as soon as I Called for MOMA D she opened her eyes and smiled and when I told her the truck broke down and had to tow it home she smiled, if it wasn´t for that dam truck I probably wouldn´t seen her again could you imagine what her eyes have seen , she told me a while back that she roller skated Sidney Ne to Chapel Ne on a bet or raise money , the towns probably ain´t right but she roller skated from one town to another, if Donna said she did it then she did it all
John Kavanaugh
September 28, 2021
It is sad to lose a wonderful person! Prayers to the family.
Dennis Beavers
Friend
September 28, 2021
So sorry for your loss I remember so many fun times we all had at rodeos and 4H she will be missed
Nadean (Blakely) Wilkerson
Nadean Wilkerson
Friend
September 28, 2021
This was one special lady. She will make a perfect angel. So many wonderful memories!
Dalene Ferguson
Friend
September 28, 2021
So sorry for your loss. God bless.
Rick Day
Family
September 27, 2021
As a child my parents and I had stayed numerous times at the ranch while on vacation. Bill and Donna were always hospitable. I stayed there on various occasions as an adult also. My Mom had come to Las Vegas to visit Donna (sisters) once when Donna was here for a convention and while I was at work they decided to decorate my house as they felt it didn't have enough knickknacks. One thing I'll always remember Donna for and the kind of person she was is when my Mom died even though Donna had medical/mobility issues she offered to travel to CA to be with me so I wouldn't be alone. Even though I declined, I was very appreciative!. You will be missed!!
Dana Hartman
Family
September 27, 2021
We have many wonderful memories of Donna. She was like family to us. My daughter called her Grandma Donna too. She touched so many lives. She will be deeply missed.
Rhonda Haynes
Friend
September 27, 2021
My kids always refer to her as Grandma Donna, and talk about her fondly pinching their cheeks and giving them a kiss either at the grocery store or the post office. Always felt loved at her home
Cindy Schipporeit/Struckman
Friend
September 27, 2021
So sorry for your loss. She was a great lady.
Susan Buckley
Acquaintance
September 27, 2021
Aunt Donna was my favorite aunt. I’ll never forget dancing with her at alumni as a young child, spending Thanksgivings with her and her family, seeing her in action at a postal convention in Omaha, dinning out with her in DC as a young adult. She was just wonderful in every sense and I’ll miss her terribly.
David Ridenour
Family
September 27, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. She was loved by many & will be greatly missed!
Vicky Terwilliger
Friend
September 27, 2021
Donna was a great lady to know and care for RIP sweet lady
Rowan
September 26, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Great memories of Donna at the wrestling tournament and as postmaster at Hyannis. Donna lighten the room wherever she was with her great smile and love of life she shared with all of us. God has gained a beautiful angel with a little bit of mischief thrown in. May she rest in peace.
Carolyn Hoyt
Friend
September 26, 2021
Remember many times with Donna at Postmaster meetings
Dan and Luella Spilinek
September 26, 2021
What an awesome lady! Lots of fun and so enjoyable to be around!
Merri Ellis
Friend
September 26, 2021
What a great lady! Thanks for putting up with our kids when they ventured north to see Tori & Cash. Bryce always raved about Gma Donna's cooking. Lots of ballgames were spent sitting right with the Jensen & Cumpston families. May you RIP Donna & fly high with Bill.

Michele & Todd Stoltenberg
Michele Stoltenberg
Friend
September 26, 2021
Purdum and Blaine County have lost a gem. I didn't know Donna well but I can recall her laugh, big heart and energizer bunny personality. It was fun to learn about her postal career and rise to the top. Thanks for writing such a terrific tribute to her life. Blessings to you Billie Ray and Bernie and your families. I know you will have a lot of memories to share, capture them for the little ones.
Joanne Ferguson Cavanaugh
Acquaintance
September 26, 2021
