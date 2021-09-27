CALLAWAY - Donna Elaine (Ridenour) Jensen, 80, of Callaway, formerly of Purdum, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at United Church of Christ in Purdum.
Burial will follow at Purdum Cemetery.
Visitation is 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday at Govier Brothers Mortuary and Wednesday from noon until services at the church.
Donna was born May 27, 1941, to Ray and Mae (Marsh) Ridenour at Mullen.
She married Bill Jensen in 1960. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her sons, Billy Ray of North Platte and Bernie Lee of Overton; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 27, 2021.