MINDEN - Donna L. Schmidt, 88, of Kearney died Friday, June 11, 2021, at Bethany Home in Minden.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with the Rev. Melody Adams officiating.
Donna was born Jan. 11, 1933, in Freedom to Jay E. and Hazel W. (Barackman) Miller. She received her education from Curtis High School, graduating with the Class of 1950.
On Nov. 21, 1951, Donna married John J. Schmidt at the First United Methodist Church in Curtis. The couple made their home south of Curtis where they farmed for many years. In January 1969, they moved to Kearney where Donna worked part time at Sears and later at the University of Nebraska-Kearney in the accounts payable department.
She was a past 4-H leader and a past member of the Extension club. Donna enjoyed sewing, cooking and baking. She loved the time spent with her family.
Survivors include her husband John Schmidt of Kearney; daughters, Linda (Mike) Erickson of Cozad, Jo (Kerry) Ludden of Kearney and Jean (Roger) Tuder of Gravois Mills, Missouri; grandchildren, Chad and Lindsay Erickson, Abbey Jordan, Katie Bishop and Gypsy Whitaker; sisters, Maureta Studebaker of Mesa, Arizona, and Joyce (Byron) VanPatten of Lincoln; nine great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; and daughter Alma Schmidt.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to AseraCare Hospice, Bethany Home or donor's choice.
Published by Kearney Hub from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2021.