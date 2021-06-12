Menu
Donna Schmidt
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
MINDEN - Donna L. Schmidt, 88, of Kearney died Friday, June 11, 2021, at Bethany Home in Minden.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with the Rev. Melody Adams officiating.
Donna was born Jan. 11, 1933, in Freedom to Jay E. and Hazel W. (Barackman) Miller. She received her education from Curtis High School, graduating with the Class of 1950.
On Nov. 21, 1951, Donna married John J. Schmidt at the First United Methodist Church in Curtis. The couple made their home south of Curtis where they farmed for many years. In January 1969, they moved to Kearney where Donna worked part time at Sears and later at the University of Nebraska-Kearney in the accounts payable department.
She was a past 4-H leader and a past member of the Extension club. Donna enjoyed sewing, cooking and baking. She loved the time spent with her family.
Survivors include her husband John Schmidt of Kearney; daughters, Linda (Mike) Erickson of Cozad, Jo (Kerry) Ludden of Kearney and Jean (Roger) Tuder of Gravois Mills, Missouri; grandchildren, Chad and Lindsay Erickson, Abbey Jordan, Katie Bishop and Gypsy Whitaker; sisters, Maureta Studebaker of Mesa, Arizona, and Joyce (Byron) VanPatten of Lincoln; nine great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; and daughter Alma Schmidt.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to AseraCare Hospice, Bethany Home or donor's choice.
Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Donna was a special lady. I sorry I did not say anything when we saw you. However, just saw the obituary in the Hub notices.
Rich and Judy Spellman
July 27, 2021
John and family,. We are saddened to hear about Donnas passing. Our thoughts and prayers to you all.
Kern and Barb Harshbarger
Friend
June 15, 2021
I have not seen Aunt Donna in many years, however I do have many fond memories of her and the Schmidt family. Donna always made me feel loved and cared for as a child. I will always cherish the memories of my childhood spent at the Schmidt home during holidays in the early 1970´s. Rest In Peace Donna Love Mike, Brenda, & Calvin Studebaker
Mike Studebaker
Family
June 13, 2021
