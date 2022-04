Donna Schmidt

Kearney resident, 88

MINDEN - Donna L. Schmidt, 88, of Kearney died Friday, June 11, 2021 at Bethany Home in Minden.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with the Rev. Melody Adams officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to AseraCare Hospice, Bethany Home or Donor's Choice.

