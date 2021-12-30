KEARNEY - Donnie Miles McCurry, 49, of Kearney was surrounded by loved ones when he died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Living Faith Fellowship, 3311 Ave. I, in Kearney with the Rev. Jim Wilson officiating.
Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery and then a reception at Living Faith Fellowship.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
--
Donnie was born June 24, 1972, in Kearney to Jack and Rosalie (Wood) McCurry. He graduated from Kearney High School in 1993. His 25-plus years of employment at Pizza Hut made him famous and many will remember his picture proudly displayed on the wall at the restaurant.
Donnie loved people and made many friends in school, at Pizza Hut and all over town. Whenever Donnie was out, people were always stopping to talk to him, and he was always interested in their lives. He enjoyed his family, especially his sister and nieces. He was quick to make friends with their husbands as well. He and his 102-year-old great aunt Pearl had a special bond and even went car shopping together. A special favorite of his was Ava Rose. They had a connection from the beginning. He was just getting acquainted with Conor. He also enjoyed being with Asher, Nixon and Cameron and was a little jealous of their cool toys, racetrack, etc.
If Donnie had his way, he would have spent all his money on cars and car parts and going to car shows and anything else car-related. Being a member of the Central Nebraska Auto Club brought him a lot of joy and memorials will be accepted for them. Memorials are also suggested to the Ronald McDonald House in Omaha. They made it possible for Donnie to receive the education and services he needed as a child and provided support for his mother and family during weeks of annual testing.
Left to cherish the memory of his wit and unique sense of humor are his mother, Rosalie McCurry of Kearney; sister, Charlene (Shawn) Pierce of Omaha; nieces, Vanessa (Ross) Engel of Omaha and Tayler (Dylan) Jensen of Iowa; his grandniece, Ava Rose Engel; and grandnephews, Conor Keith Engel of Omaha, Asher Floyd Rozmiarek, Nixon Wayne Rozmiarek and Cameron Patrick Jensen of Iowa; many cousins, and friends; his uncle, Bob McCurry; half-sister, Jackie McCurry and many cousins in California.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jack McCurry in California; grandparents, Leota and Charles Wood of Sidney; grandparents, Geraldine and Oscar McCurry; his half-sister, Vickie Greg; and half-brother, Bradley McCurry; as well as aunt, uncles and cousins in California.
Memorials are suggested to the Ronald McDonald House or to Central Nebraska Auto Club.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 30, 2021.