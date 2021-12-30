Menu
Donnie Miles McCurry
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Donnie Miles McCurry, 49, of Kearney was surrounded by loved ones when he died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Living Faith Fellowship, 3311 Ave. I, in Kearney with the Rev. Jim Wilson officiating.
Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery and then a reception at Living Faith Fellowship.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
--
Donnie was born June 24, 1972, in Kearney to Jack and Rosalie (Wood) McCurry. He graduated from Kearney High School in 1993. His 25-plus years of employment at Pizza Hut made him famous and many will remember his picture proudly displayed on the wall at the restaurant.
Donnie loved people and made many friends in school, at Pizza Hut and all over town. Whenever Donnie was out, people were always stopping to talk to him, and he was always interested in their lives. He enjoyed his family, especially his sister and nieces. He was quick to make friends with their husbands as well. He and his 102-year-old great aunt Pearl had a special bond and even went car shopping together. A special favorite of his was Ava Rose. They had a connection from the beginning. He was just getting acquainted with Conor. He also enjoyed being with Asher, Nixon and Cameron and was a little jealous of their cool toys, racetrack, etc.
If Donnie had his way, he would have spent all his money on cars and car parts and going to car shows and anything else car-related. Being a member of the Central Nebraska Auto Club brought him a lot of joy and memorials will be accepted for them. Memorials are also suggested to the Ronald McDonald House in Omaha. They made it possible for Donnie to receive the education and services he needed as a child and provided support for his mother and family during weeks of annual testing.
Left to cherish the memory of his wit and unique sense of humor are his mother, Rosalie McCurry of Kearney; sister, Charlene (Shawn) Pierce of Omaha; nieces, Vanessa (Ross) Engel of Omaha and Tayler (Dylan) Jensen of Iowa; his grandniece, Ava Rose Engel; and grandnephews, Conor Keith Engel of Omaha, Asher Floyd Rozmiarek, Nixon Wayne Rozmiarek and Cameron Patrick Jensen of Iowa; many cousins, and friends; his uncle, Bob McCurry; half-sister, Jackie McCurry and many cousins in California.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jack McCurry in California; grandparents, Leota and Charles Wood of Sidney; grandparents, Geraldine and Oscar McCurry; his half-sister, Vickie Greg; and half-brother, Bradley McCurry; as well as aunt, uncles and cousins in California.
Memorials are suggested to the Ronald McDonald House or to Central Nebraska Auto Club.
Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Homes and Cremations
4115 Ave N, Kearney, NE
Jan
8
Funeral service
Living Faith Fellowship Church
3311 Avenue I, Kearney, NE
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Donnie was a great guy. He will be missed. Thoughts and prayers for the family
Julie
Friend
January 7, 2022
Donnie could always be counted on to show up (that in itself is not a small thing in the restaurant industry) with a good attitude and do his best. We had many conversations over the 20 years we worked together about his family, his pickup truck with the vanity plate " Fun size", the rock group KISS, why Pizza Hut didn't have peach dessert pizza (so wrong), his quest for female companionship, and did I mention his family? I am sad for the loss of this good man.
Cindi Betzold
Work
December 31, 2021
