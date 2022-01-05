Menu
Donnie Miles McCurry
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Donnie Miles McCurry, 49, of Kearney was surrounded by loved ones when he died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Living Faith Fellowship, 3311 Ave. I in Kearney, with the Rev. Jim Wilson officiating.
Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery with a reception at Living Faith Fellowship.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Memorials are suggested to the Ronald McDonald House or to Central Nebraska Auto Club.
Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Homes and Cremations
4115 Ave N, Kearney, NE
Jan
8
Funeral service
Living Faith Fellowship Church
3311 Avenue I, Kearney, NE
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
Donnie was a great guy. He will be missed. Thoughts and prayers for the family
Julie
Friend
January 7, 2022
Donnie could always be counted on to show up (that in itself is not a small thing in the restaurant industry) with a good attitude and do his best. We had many conversations over the 20 years we worked together about his family, his pickup truck with the vanity plate " Fun size", the rock group KISS, why Pizza Hut didn't have peach dessert pizza (so wrong), his quest for female companionship, and did I mention his family? I am sad for the loss of this good man.
Cindi Betzold
Work
December 31, 2021
