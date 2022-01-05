Donnie could always be counted on to show up (that in itself is not a small thing in the restaurant industry) with a good attitude and do his best. We had many conversations over the 20 years we worked together about his family, his pickup truck with the vanity plate " Fun size", the rock group KISS, why Pizza Hut didn't have peach dessert pizza (so wrong), his quest for female companionship, and did I mention his family? I am sad for the loss of this good man.

Cindi Betzold Work December 31, 2021