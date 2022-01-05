KEARNEY - Donnie Miles McCurry, 49, of Kearney was surrounded by loved ones when he died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Living Faith Fellowship, 3311 Ave. I in Kearney, with the Rev. Jim Wilson officiating.
Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery with a reception at Living Faith Fellowship.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Memorials are suggested to the Ronald McDonald House or to Central Nebraska Auto Club.
Visit osrfh.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 5, 2022.