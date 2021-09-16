Menu
Donovan Brodine
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
LEXINGTON - Donovan Brodine, 90, of Kearney, formerly of Elm Creek, died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Plum Creek Care Center in Lexington.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Friday at the First Christian Church in Elm Creek with the Rev. Scott Foster officiating.

Burial will follow at Elm Creek Cemetery.

O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

--

Donovan F. Brodine was born April 25, 1931, in Elm Creek to Frank and Mamie (Sheldon) Brodine. He grew up in Elm Creek and received his education from Elm Creek High School, graduating with the class of 1948.

On June 2, 1951, Donovan married Jenalee Robinson in Elm Creek. Donovan farmed near Elm Creek until moving to Kearney in 1997.

He was a longtime member of the First Christian Church in Elm Creek where he served as deacon and elder of the church. Donovan was involved in 4-H and served as a leader for many years. He was also a past member of the school board and township board. In his spare time, Donovan enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Jenalee Brodine of Kearney; children, Kathy (Gary) Davenport of Kearney, Tamara Criss of Branson, Missouri, David (Angie) Brodine of Omaha and Chris (Dianna) Brodine of Topeka, Kansas; nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

Donovan was preceded in death by his parents; and granddaughter, Candy Davenport.

Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church.

Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences
Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
First Christian Church
Elm Creek, NE
Jenalee and family, Wishing everyone peace in this time of sorrow!! Have great memories from the old neighborhood!!! Thinking of you all!!! ~ Karen
Karen Shundoff
September 17, 2021
