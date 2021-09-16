LEXINGTON - Donovan Brodine, 90, of Kearney, formerly of Elm Creek, died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Plum Creek Care Center in Lexington.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Friday at the First Christian Church in Elm Creek with the Rev. Scott Foster officiating.
Burial will follow at Elm Creek Cemetery.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Donovan F. Brodine was born April 25, 1931, in Elm Creek to Frank and Mamie (Sheldon) Brodine. He grew up in Elm Creek and received his education from Elm Creek High School, graduating with the class of 1948.
On June 2, 1951, Donovan married Jenalee Robinson in Elm Creek. Donovan farmed near Elm Creek until moving to Kearney in 1997.
He was a longtime member of the First Christian Church in Elm Creek where he served as deacon and elder of the church. Donovan was involved in 4-H and served as a leader for many years. He was also a past member of the school board and township board. In his spare time, Donovan enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Jenalee Brodine of Kearney; children, Kathy (Gary) Davenport of Kearney, Tamara Criss of Branson, Missouri, David (Angie) Brodine of Omaha and Chris (Dianna) Brodine of Topeka, Kansas; nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Donovan was preceded in death by his parents; and granddaughter, Candy Davenport.
Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church.
Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 16, 2021.