FRANKLIN - Dorene A. Hinrichs, 94, of Hildreth died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Franklin County Hospital.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth with Rev. Caroline Keenan officiating. The service will be livestreamed on its Facebook page.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Craig Funeral Home – Jelden Chapel in Hildreth.

Dorene Amelia Hinrichs was born March 20, 1927, to Art and Ella (Bunde) Grothen in rural Juniata.

On June 26, 1955, she married Heye Hinrichs. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her daughter, Marlys Stryker.



Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 20, 2021.