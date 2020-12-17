GIBBON - Doretha Clevenger, 88, of Gibbon died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Gibbon Baptist Church with the Rev. Taylor Shippy officiating.
Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Gibbon. Due to restrictions, seating for the service will be limited, and masks are required. Service will be livestreamed through the church website at www.gibbonbaptist.org/livestream/.
Visitation will be until 7 p.m. today and one hour prior to the service at the church.
Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services of Gibbon is in charge of arrangements.
--
The youngest of nine children, Doretha was born Jan. 5, 1932, in Gibbon to Chet and Elsie (Lowell) Smith. She was raised south of Gibbon and graduated from Gibbon High School in 1949.
She married Robert Clevenger on Aug. 28, 1949, on her parents' farm south of Gibbon. They made their home near Shelton for 10 years while they both worked for local farmers. The couple opened Lakeview Café south of Gibbon in 1968. In 1972, they left the café and they purchased the Gibbon Standard Oil Agency. During the years they expanded their business to what is now Clevenger Farm Products and Clevenger Propane.
Doretha was a member of Gibbon Baptist Church. Bob and Doretha traveled extensively throughout the United States. Doretha's greatest enjoyment was spending time with family and friends. Bob and Doretha celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary on Aug. 28, 2016.
Survivors include her children, Karen (Barry) Hemmerling of Lincoln, Rob Clevenger (Vicki) of Gibbon, Dan (Cheryl) Clevenger of Gibbon and Jayne Cain of Omaha; her best friend, Rich Cain of Hays, Kansas; her grandchildren, Brett (Bryan) Hemmerling, Brandon Hemmerling, Dusty (Jody) Clevenger, Colby (Ashley) Clevenger and Hayley (Mitch) Mentzer, Zach Clevenger, Austin Clevenger, Derrick (Angie) Clevenger, Ali (Josh) Slawski, Cassie (Paul) Robinson, Casey Cain, Cami Cain and Calli Cain; her great-grandchildren, Faith and Charity Clevenger, Colton and Alex Clevenger, Raelynn Mentzer, Jameson Clevenger, McKenzie, Jordan, Luke and Rachel Clevenger, Lincoln and Milo Slawski and Gracie Robinson; two sisters-in-law, Doris Winkler-Marquart of York and Donna Clevenger of Scotia; a brother-in-law, Bert (LaDonna) Clevenger of Omaha; and several nieces and nephews.
Doretha was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob Clevenger; and two brothers and six sisters.
Memorials are suggested to the church or to the Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department.
Visit www.osrfh.com
to leave condolences online.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 17, 2020.