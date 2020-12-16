GIBBON - Doretha Clevenger, 88, of Gibbon died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday at the Gibbon Baptist Church with the Rev. Taylor Shippy officiating. Interment will follow at the Riverside Cemetery in Gibbon.
Due to restrictions, seating for the service will be limited. Service will be livestreamed through the church website at www.gibbonbaptist.org/livestream/.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to the service, all at the church. Masks will be required at both the visitation and the service.
Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services of Gibbon is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the church or to the Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 16, 2020.