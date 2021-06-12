HOLDREGE - Doris Holt, 91, of Holdrege died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege. Arrangements are pending with O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.
So sad to hear of the passing of dear Doris, myself and my wife have recently been sorting out our house and we have come across an oil painting of a young girl with plaits, alongside her is the most adorable tabby kitten, could this possibly ring a bell in someone's memory? I used to hang it in our dining room but put it away to have it framed but never got round to it ! . if you think there is any possibility of the painting being by your dear Doris you can get in touch with me anytime, yours sincerely
Norman
Norman Pallett
September 21, 2021
May your hearts be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Thoughts and prayers my friends
Trish
Other
June 15, 2021
To Kyle and Sue:
May God bless and support you during this time of loss. I share in your love and support of your mother. Our mothers gave so much to us, and you were able to give your mother your special attention and care before God took over...
Love,
Roxie
Roxanne L Stanard
Family
June 14, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Doris was always fun to talk to at Chrisoma West and was a good friend for my mother, Susan Kruger. We will miss her and her lovely flowers too!!