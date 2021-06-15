Menu
Doris Holt
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
HOLDREGE - Doris L. Holt, 91, of Holdrege died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Phelps Memorial Health Center.
Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Kearney with Mother Stephanie Swinnea and retired Father Jerry Ness officiating.
Burial will be at Kearney Cemetery following the service.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Memorials are suggested to Chrisoma West c/o Christian Homes at Holdrege or St. Luke's Episcopal Church at Kearney.
Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N P.O. Box 2344, Kearney, NE
Jun
16
Burial
Kearney Cemetery
NE
Jun
17
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
2304 N. 2nd Ave, Kearney, NE
Funeral services provided by:
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sad to hear of the passing of dear Doris, myself and my wife have recently been sorting out our house and we have come across an oil painting of a young girl with plaits, alongside her is the most adorable tabby kitten, could this possibly ring a bell in someone's memory? I used to hang it in our dining room but put it away to have it framed but never got round to it ! . if you think there is any possibility of the painting being by your dear Doris you can get in touch with me anytime, yours sincerely Norman
Norman Pallett
September 21, 2021
May your hearts be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Thoughts and prayers my friends
Trish
Other
June 15, 2021
To Kyle and Sue: May God bless and support you during this time of loss. I share in your love and support of your mother. Our mothers gave so much to us, and you were able to give your mother your special attention and care before God took over... Love, Roxie
Roxanne L Stanard
Family
June 14, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Doris was always fun to talk to at Chrisoma West and was a good friend for my mother, Susan Kruger. We will miss her and her lovely flowers too!!
Grace Adam
June 13, 2021
