So sad to hear of the passing of dear Doris, myself and my wife have recently been sorting out our house and we have come across an oil painting of a young girl with plaits, alongside her is the most adorable tabby kitten, could this possibly ring a bell in someone's memory? I used to hang it in our dining room but put it away to have it framed but never got round to it ! . if you think there is any possibility of the painting being by your dear Doris you can get in touch with me anytime, yours sincerely Norman

Norman Pallett September 21, 2021