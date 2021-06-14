Doris Holt

Holdrege resident, 91

HOLDREGE - Doris L. Holt, 91, of Holdrege died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Phelps Memorial Health Center.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Kearney with Mother Stephanie Swinnea & Rt Father Jerry Ness officiating.

Burial will be at Kearney Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the O'Brien-Straatmann Funeral Home in Kearney.

--

She was born July 13, 1929, in Grangeville, Idaho to Alvin Evans and Leona (Leo) Evans. She graduated from Kearney High School with the Class of 1947. She attended college at Marymount College for Women in Salina, Kansas. She returned home after one year to work in the family bakery. Working with her family at Evans Bakery was very important part of her life. She also worked as an office manager for KUVR Radio and Christiansen Trucking.

On Sept. 3, 1955, she married Lee Holt in Lincoln. To this union she brought her three daughters, Susan, Christine and Kyle. Lee raised them as his own. The family resided in the Holdregeoomis area, where they farmed until May 1991. Upon retirement, they moved to Cozad and later to Kearney. After Lee's passing in 2008 she remained in Kearney until moving into Christian Homes Independent Living in Holdrege in 2017. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Great Plains Art Guild, Kearney Art Guild and Museum Of Nebraska Art. She loved being an artist and displayed her work many times at Art In the Park in Kearney. She was a strong believer in higher education and continued to take art classes as an adult at Kearney State College. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, playing bridge, golf and traveling. She traveled abroad several times with her daughters as well as with her husband.

Survivors include her daughters, Susan Booe and her husband, Dan, of Atlanta, Christine Bethscheider and her husband, Tom, of Cedar Rapids and Kyle Holt-Stanard and her husband, Darrel, of Lincoln; grandchildren, Holli Rich and her husband, James, of Holdrege, Ross Booe and his wife, Jodi, of Loomis, Cassandre Lassiter and her husband, Dan, and Adam Bethscheider, all of Atlanta, Georig, Cara Small and her husband, Pat of Martell, Jill Stanard, Andrea Graterol, Sydney Gude and her husband Curtis, and Mark Stanard, all of Lincoln, Scott Stanard and his wife, Roxanne, of Prosper, Texas, and Steve Stanard and his wife, Jennifer, of Manhattan, Kansas; sisters Donna Knapp of Denver, Colorado, and Barbara Reifschneider of Paso Robles, California; half-sister, Joan Hartman and her husband, Steve, of Lincoln; half-brother, Jeff Evans and his wife, Patricia, of Longmont, Colorado; sisters-in-law, Lois Holen and her husband, Don, of Bertrand; Judy Evans of Cozad; 22 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchild; and numerous nephews, nieces and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Gale Evans; sisters-in law, Louree Larsen and her husband, Harold, Goldie Stapp and her husband, Roy, Jewel Arnold and her husband, Jerry; brothers-in-law, Bud Reifschneider, Loyd Holt and his wife, Virginia, Alan Holt, Paul Holt and his wife, Judy; grandson, Dustan Booe; parents-in-law, Alfred and Pearl (Jensen) Holt.

Memorials are suggested to Chrisoma West c/o Christian Homes, Holdrege or St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Kearney.

Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.