Doris Holt

Holdrege resident, 91

HOLDREGE - Doris L. Holt, 91, of Holdrege died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Phelps Memorial Health Center.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Kearney with Mother Stephanie Swinnea & Rt Father Jerry Ness officiating.

Burial will be at Kearney Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. today at the O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Memorials are suggested to Chrisoma West c/o Christian Homes, Holdrege or St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Kearney.

