Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Doris Irene Howey
FUNERAL HOME
Wenburg Funeral Home - Arapahoe
652 Main St.
Arapahoe, NE
ARAPAHOE - Doris Irene Howey, 94, of Arapahoe died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at the C.A. Mues Good Samaritan Center in Arapahoe.
Viewing and visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Wenburg Funeral Chapel, 652 Main St. in Arapahoe.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Wenburg Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Joel Rathbun officiating.
Interment will be at Arapahoe Cemetery.
She was born on Feb. 23, 1927, in Harlan County to Roy and Loretta (Hoppe) Snyder.
She married Lorn Hines in Norton, Kansas, on May 24, 1947. In 1977 he preceded her in death. She then married Robert Howey at the First United Methodist Church of Arapahoe in 1993. He preceded her in death in 2006.
Survivors include her sons, Ron Hines of Brady and Rick Hines of Kearney; daughter, Deanne Tracy of Arapahoe; brothers, Alvin Snyder of Alma; sister, Leola Bathgate of North Carolina; two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wenburg Funeral Home - Arapahoe
652 Main St., Arapahoe, NE
Sep
23
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Wenburg Funeral Home - Arapahoe
652 Main St., Arapahoe, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Wenburg Funeral Home - Arapahoe
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wenburg Funeral Home - Arapahoe.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.