ARAPAHOE - Doris Irene Howey, 94, of Arapahoe died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at the C.A. Mues Good Samaritan Center in Arapahoe.

Viewing and visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Wenburg Funeral Chapel, 652 Main St. in Arapahoe.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Wenburg Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Joel Rathbun officiating.

Interment will be at Arapahoe Cemetery.

She was born on Feb. 23, 1927, in Harlan County to Roy and Loretta (Hoppe) Snyder.

She married Lorn Hines in Norton, Kansas, on May 24, 1947. In 1977 he preceded her in death. She then married Robert Howey at the First United Methodist Church of Arapahoe in 1993. He preceded her in death in 2006.

Survivors include her sons, Ron Hines of Brady and Rick Hines of Kearney; daughter, Deanne Tracy of Arapahoe; brothers, Alvin Snyder of Alma; sister, Leola Bathgate of North Carolina; two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 22, 2021.