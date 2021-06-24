KEARNEY - Doris E. Keough, 95, of Kearney died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society – St. Luke's in Kearney.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. James Catholic Church with Father Tom Ryan officiating.
Burial will be at the Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-6 p.m. Tuesday at the church with a wake service to follow at 6 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to St. James Catholic Church, Kearney Catholic High School Foundation or to the family to be designated later.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com
to leave condolences.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 24, 2021.