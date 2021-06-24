Menu
Doris E. Keough
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Doris E. Keough, 95, of Kearney died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society – St. Luke's in Kearney.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. James Catholic Church with Father Tom Ryan officiating.
Burial will be at the Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-6 p.m. Tuesday at the church with a wake service to follow at 6 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to St. James Catholic Church, Kearney Catholic High School Foundation or to the family to be designated later.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 24, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
Theresa, Ron & family, Deepest Sympathy to all of you. Your mother was such a sweetie & miss seeing the videos you had on FB. It would brighten my day to see her beautiful smile. You were a fantastic caregiver & she knew how much you loved her. Thoughts & prayers for all of you. Love you.
Sara Davidson
Family
June 28, 2021
Pat, my thoughts and sympathy as I think of your Mom's passing. --Andy
Andrew Nippert
Friend
June 28, 2021
Former Nurse and Chaplain for Aseracare Hospice. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this time of loss.
Larry Michael-Rush
June 25, 2021
