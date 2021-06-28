KEARNEY - Doris Keough, 95, of Kearney died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society-St. Luke's in Kearney.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney with Father Tom Ryan officiating.

Burial will be at the Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-6 p.m. Tuesday at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney with a wake service at 6 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to St. James Catholic Church, Kearney Catholic High School Foundation or to the family for further designation.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.

Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 28, 2021.