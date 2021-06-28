Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Doris Keough
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Doris Keough, 95, of Kearney died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society-St. Luke's in Kearney.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney with Father Tom Ryan officiating.
Burial will be at the Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-6 p.m. Tuesday at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney with a wake service at 6 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to St. James Catholic Church, Kearney Catholic High School Foundation or to the family for further designation.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Theresa, Ron & family, Deepest Sympathy to all of you. Your mother was such a sweetie & miss seeing the videos you had on FB. It would brighten my day to see her beautiful smile. You were a fantastic caregiver & she knew how much you loved her. Thoughts & prayers for all of you. Love you.
Sara Davidson
Family
June 28, 2021
Pat, my thoughts and sympathy as I think of your Mom's passing. --Andy
Andrew Nippert
Friend
June 28, 2021
Former Nurse and Chaplain for Aseracare Hospice. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this time of loss.
Larry Michael-Rush
June 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results