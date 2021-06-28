KEARNEY - Doris Keough, 95, of Kearney died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society-St. Luke's in Kearney. Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney with Father Tom Ryan officiating. Burial will be at the Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-6 p.m. Tuesday at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney with a wake service at 6 p.m. Memorials are suggested to St. James Catholic Church, Kearney Catholic High School Foundation or to the family for further designation. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Theresa, Ron & family, Deepest Sympathy to all of you. Your mother was such a sweetie & miss seeing the videos you had on FB. It would brighten my day to see her beautiful smile. You were a fantastic caregiver & she knew how much you loved her. Thoughts & prayers for all of you. Love you.
Sara Davidson
Family
June 28, 2021
Pat, my thoughts and sympathy as I think of your Mom's passing. --Andy
Andrew Nippert
Friend
June 28, 2021
