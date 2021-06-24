Menu
Doris E. Keough
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE

Doris Keough

Kearney resident, 95

KEARNEY - Doris E. Keough, 95, of Kearney died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society – St. Luke's in Kearney.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. James Catholic Church with Fr. Tom Ryan officiating.

Burial will be at the Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m. Tuesday at St. James Catholic Church with a wake service to follow at 6 p.m.

Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.

--

Doris was born Aug. 5, 1925, in Kearney to W. Elwood and Alma (Ralston) Bowker. She grew up in Kearney attending Kearney Public Schools until the 11th grade and then graduated from High School in Adams City High, Colorado in 1942.

Doris married John Keough Nov. 15, 1943, in Kearney at the Air Base. She worked at the Air Base for several years. Doris later worked as a Teacher's Aide for Kearney Public Schools until she retired.

Doris was a member of St. James Catholic Church, active in the RC.I.A. program, charter member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas St. James Court, the V.F.W. Auxiliary, and the Fireman's Auxiliary. She enjoyed spending time with her big family.

Survivors include her daughters, Mary Ann Jahn of Minden, Cecilia Ingram of Kearney, Regina and Gilbert Molina of Kearney, Elizabeth and Mike Rawlings of St. Paul, Theresa and Ron Baack of Kearney; sons, Joseph and Linda Keough of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Patrick and Gay Keough of Seward, Michael and Carrie Keough of Kearney; son-in-law, Larry Taggart of Pompano Beach, Florida; daughter's-in-law, Joyce Keough of Centennial, Colorado and Julie Keough of Kearney; son-in-law and daughter-in-law, Dave and Jacki Lewis of Kearney; cousins, Gale and Ollie Dady of Kearney, and Ardela Roberts of Kearney; 36 grandchildren, 62 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; along with several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband, John Keough; daughters, D. Louise Taggart, Catherine Lewis; sons, Thomas and wife Dee Keough, Dominic Keough, son-in-law, Lendall Jahn; daughter-in-law, Judy Keough; granddaughter, Brenda Geiger; grandsons, Jeffrey Ingram, Gregory Obermeier; siblings, Grace and husband Tom Francis, Ryall and wife Nikki Bowker, George and wife Frenchie Bowker; several nieces and nephews.

Memorials are suggested to St. James Catholic Church, Kearney Catholic High School Foundation, or to the family to be designated later.

Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.


Published by Kearney Hub from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Theresa, Ron & family, Deepest Sympathy to all of you. Your mother was such a sweetie & miss seeing the videos you had on FB. It would brighten my day to see her beautiful smile. You were a fantastic caregiver & she knew how much you loved her. Thoughts & prayers for all of you. Love you.
Sara Davidson
Family
June 28, 2021
Pat, my thoughts and sympathy as I think of your Mom's passing. --Andy
Andrew Nippert
Friend
June 28, 2021
Former Nurse and Chaplain for Aseracare Hospice. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this time of loss.
Larry Michael-Rush
June 25, 2021
