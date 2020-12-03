HOLDREGE - Doris LaVerne Crosley, 94, of Arapahoe died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege.
Private graveside services will be at Hendley Cemetery with the Rev. Bill Weaver officiating.
Public viewing and visitation will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday at Wenburg Funeral Chapel in Arapahoe.
--
She was born on Dec. 18, 1925, on the family farm located in Decatur County, Kansas, near Lyle, the second daughter to Lester and Lillian (Simonsen) Coulter.
During her elementary school years, Doris attended a rural school, but graduated from Decatur Community High School in 1943. Following graduation, she taught two years in country schools in Decatur County. In 1945, She moved to Denver and worked at Gates Rubber Company for several years. Later on, Doris was employed at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal and Lowry Air Force Base.
In 1950, Doris married Robert Barry and to this union, one son, John, was born. On Sept. 27, 1958, she married Garnet Lee Crosley. The couple moved from Colorado to their family farm near Hendley in 1959, where their son, Jim, was born in 1960. Doris was a member of the Hendley United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the UMW and Good Hope Club. Lee and Doris enjoyed bowling on leagues in Arapahoe.
Lee passed away in 1989 and Doris continued to live on the family farm until 1997. She then moved to her current residence in Arapahoe. Once in Arapahoe, Doris transferred her membership to the First United Methodist Church of Arapahoe, where she was a member of UMW and Wesleyan Circle. Doris enjoyed performing needlework, crocheting and various crafts. Her main pastime was reading.
Survivors include her two sons, John (Jean) Barry of Kearney and Jim (Lynn) Crosley of Wilsonville; four grandsons, Jeffrey (Cassi) Barry of Martinsburg, West Virginia, Scott Barry of Omaha, Jared (Alisha) Crosley of Arapahoe and Jordan Crosley of Wilsonville; one great-grandson, Kyler Barry of Martinsburg; brother-in-law, Leland (Susie) Crosley of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Myrtle Coulter; husband, Lee Crosley; sister, Mirth (Maurice) Lafferty; stepsisters, Winifred Dutrow, Darlene Easton, Betty Devine, Gladys Smalberger and Elnora Tucker; along with a stepbrother, Carl Lafferty.
Visit wenburgfuneralhome.com
to leave condolences online.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 3, 2020.