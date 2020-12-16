Menu
Dorothy Roberta "Bert" Corrigan
1921 - 2020
BORN
1921
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
LINCOLN - Dorothy "Bert" Roberta (Ingalls) Corrigan, 99, of Lincoln, formerly of Kearney, died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at CountryHouse in Lincoln less than five months short of her 100th birthday.
Private family graveside services will be held at Kearney Cemetery with the Rev. Melody Adams officiating.
Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
--
She was born in Cairo on May 8, 1921, to Ray and Edna (Nielsen) Ingalls. After graduation from Cairo High School in 1939 and an expansion of Ingalls Grain Company in the same year, the family moved to Kearney. She attended Hastings College for one year and Nebraska State Teachers College at Kearney, now UNK, for one year.
On Dec. 10, 1942, she married Clarence LeRoy "Roy" Corrigan. She worked at the Kearney Air Force Base while Roy was stationed overseas in Okinawa training to invade Japan.
When reunited after the war they established their home in Kearney where Roy worked at the Ingalls Grain Company. Bert loved her work as a stay-at-home mom in Kearney. Raising her children was her No. 1 priority. She was a Cub Scout leader, Camp Fire leader and enjoyed the baseball games, cheerleading, track and golf events of her children and grandchildren. She was active in Women's Circle at the Kearney First United Methodist Church, where her parents and in-laws both belonged. She was an avid bridge player.
Survivors include her daughter, Beth (Corrigan) Otto of Lincoln; grandchildren, Tina Corrigan of Gothenburg, Pam (Corrigan) Yunker of Omaha, Stephanie (Corrigan) Corral of Omaha, Lori (Otto) Olson of Conroe, Texas, and Rich Otto of Lincoln; great-grandchildren and extended family.
She was preceded in death by parents, Ray and Edna Ingalls; infant son, Roger Corrigan; husband, Roy Corrigan; and son, Reed Corrigan.
Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church in Kearney.
Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences online.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry to hear about your Mom. Meredith and I are thinking of you and wish you and Jim the best.
John & Meredith Lundgren
December 17, 2020
