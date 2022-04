LINCOLN - Dorothy "Bert" Roberta Corrigan, 99, of Lincoln, formerly of Kearney, died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at CountryHouse in Lincoln.Private family graveside services will be held at Kearney Cemetery.Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church in Kearney. Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences online.