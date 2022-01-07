Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorothy Irene "Dottie" Paulsen
FUNERAL HOME
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street
Holdrege, NE
FREMONT - Dorothy Irene "Dottie" Paulsen, 87, of Holdrege died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Providence Place in Fremont.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Bethel Lutheran Church in Holdrege with the Rev. Jan Gluth King officiating. The funeral service will be livestreamed via the Bethel Lutheran Church's Facebook Page.
A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Blair Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday with family greeting friends 6-7:30 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.
Dottie was born Jan. 17, 1934, in Edison to Calvin James and Dorothy Berniece (Breining) Beedle.
On Sept. 12, 1954, she married Marvin LeRoy Paulsen. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her two sons, Gregg Paulsen of Gilbert, Ariz., and Jeffrey Paulsen of Lavon, Texas; two daughters, Kristen Columbus of Gretna, and Patricia Tilson of Blair; one brother, Dale Beedle of Arapahoe; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home
401 Burlington Street, Holdrege, NE
Jan
11
Service
6:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home
401 Burlington Street, Holdrege, NE
Jan
12
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Bethel Lutheran Church
704 West Avenue, Holdrege, NE
Jan
13
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Blair Cemetery
700 Jackson Street, Blair, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.