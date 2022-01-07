FREMONT - Dorothy Irene "Dottie" Paulsen, 87, of Holdrege died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Providence Place in Fremont.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Bethel Lutheran Church in Holdrege with the Rev. Jan Gluth King officiating. The funeral service will be livestreamed via the Bethel Lutheran Church's Facebook Page.

A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Blair Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday with family greeting friends 6-7:30 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.

Dottie was born Jan. 17, 1934, in Edison to Calvin James and Dorothy Berniece (Breining) Beedle.

On Sept. 12, 1954, she married Marvin LeRoy Paulsen. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her two sons, Gregg Paulsen of Gilbert, Ariz., and Jeffrey Paulsen of Lavon, Texas; two daughters, Kristen Columbus of Gretna, and Patricia Tilson of Blair; one brother, Dale Beedle of Arapahoe; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren.

Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 7, 2022.