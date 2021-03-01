ST. PAUL - Dorothy Florence (Scott) Sazama, 97, of St. Paul died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.
To honor Dorothy's wishes, her body was cremated. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.
Dorothy was born Dec. 10, 1923, to Lynn and Oma (Stone) Scott in rural Howard County. She grew up in St. Paul where she received her education, graduating from St. Paul Public School. She attended Nebraska State Teachers College in Kearney and graduated with a teaching degree in the spring 1945.
Dorothy married Theodore "Ted" Sazama on April 2, 1943, in St. Paul, where they spent their life. Ted and Scotty (Ted's nickname for Dorothy) enjoyed a wonderful 77 years together.
While Ted was in the early part of his Navy training during World War II, Dorothy moved to Chicago with him. She said she enjoyed the experience but would not want to live there permanently. Dorothy loved spending time with family. She always looked forward to family reunions for the joy and laughter that it brought. Dorothy would always bring out her accordion to entertain the family after a great meal and homemade ice cream. With her being a teacher in her early years, she always took the opportunity to continue to share her teaching abilities in the kitchen and the garden.
She loved flowers, gardening, bird watching, music and the outdoors. Fishing trips were a time that Ted and Dorothy were able to spend quiet time together, with just a little competition thrown in for good measure. Dorothy was very involved in the Howard County Extension Club for many years. In her later years, a group of "Dorothy's" from Howard County would get to together and share stories, food and laughs, rotating houses on each gathering.
Ted and Dorothy enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and were able to go to Europe more than once.
Survivors include her husband, Ted Sazama of St. Paul; sons and daughters-in-law, Steve and LarryAnn Sazama of Decatur, Texas, and Jonathan and Sylvie Sazama of Kearney; six grandchildren and their spouses, Todd and Heather Sazama, Mark and Rachel Sazama, Tracie and Mike Gumpenberger, Seth and Danielle Sazama, Abbie and Jared Mauler, and Maggie and Chris Gannon; one stepgrandchild, Michaela Williams; sisters, Jeanne Bruntz of St. Paul and Jeannette Harvey of St. Paul; 14 great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way; and one stepgreat-granddaughter.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Lynn and Oma Scott; and brother, Bill Scott.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
