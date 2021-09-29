Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorothy Elaine Weitzel
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Fort Collins High School
FUNERAL HOME
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street
Holdrege, NE
HOLDREGE - Dorothy Elaine (Blehm) Weitzel, 89, of Holdrege, formerly of Fort Collins, Colorado, died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege. Dorothy had relocated to Holdrege to live with her daughter, Linda Wells.
There will be no visitation or viewing. The family has honored her wish for cremation.
Memorial and graveside services and inurnment will be at Fort Collins at a later date.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.
She was born Nov. 26, 1931, at Fort Collins to Fred and Natalia (Deines) Blehm.
On Jan. 14, 1951, Dorothy married John Edward Weitzel. On Aug. 23, 2004, he preceded her in death.
Survivors include her three children, Linda Wells of Holdrege, Tom Weitzel of Overton and Sharon Popp of Carlsbad, California; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
21
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Timnath Presbyterian Church
4020 Main Street, Timnath, CO
Funeral services provided by:
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.