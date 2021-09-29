HOLDREGE - Dorothy Elaine (Blehm) Weitzel, 89, of Holdrege, formerly of Fort Collins, Colorado, died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege. Dorothy had relocated to Holdrege to live with her daughter, Linda Wells.

There will be no visitation or viewing. The family has honored her wish for cremation.

Memorial and graveside services and inurnment will be at Fort Collins at a later date.

Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.

She was born Nov. 26, 1931, at Fort Collins to Fred and Natalia (Deines) Blehm.

On Jan. 14, 1951, Dorothy married John Edward Weitzel. On Aug. 23, 2004, he preceded her in death.

Survivors include her three children, Linda Wells of Holdrege, Tom Weitzel of Overton and Sharon Popp of Carlsbad, California; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 29, 2021.