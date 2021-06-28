Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorothy Mae Young
1918 - 2021
BORN
1918
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street
Lexington, NE

Dorothy Young

Lexington resident, 103

LEXINGTON - Dorothy Mae Young, 103, of Lexington died on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Plum Creek Care Center in Lexington.

A celebration of life service will be on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with the Rev. Anne Gahn officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Burial will be in Robb Cemetery south of Lexington.

--

She was born on June 15, 1918, in Inwood, Iowa, to Howard and Verna (Johnson) Chadwick. At a young age she was adopted by Milo and Mary Etta "Ettie" Curtice. They lived in Smithfield, where she attended school and graduated from Smithfield High School with the class of 1935 at the age of 16. She enjoyed working with numbers and Algebra was her favorite subject.

On April 18, 1936, Dorothy married Roger Young in Sumner at her Aunt Gay's house. Three daughters were blessed to this union, Linda, Judy and Patricia. They made their home in Lexington, where Dorothy focused raising their children and working at a café in downtown Lexington. She also worked at Jack & Jill's and sold Insurance for Triple AAA. In the mid 60's, Dorothy and Roger owned and operated the bowling alley in Lexington. They did this for many years before managing the Hastings bowling alley for a year. Following a year in Hastings, they retired and moved back to Lexington.

Dorothy enjoyed tending her vegetable garden, growing roses and peony bushes. She loved all types of music and taught herself how to play the piano. She played the organ for many years at the First United Methodist Church in Lexington. Her family and faith were always an important part of her life. She loved her family and treasured her friends.

Survivors include her daughters, Linda Goa of Temperance, Michigan and Patricia "Pat" Linn of Lexington; three grandchildren, Greg (Joyce) Linn of Kearney, Kim (Kirk Bousenville) Goa of Temperance, Michigan and Grady (Kara) Goa of Temperance, Michigan; 12 great-grandchildren, 8 great-great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-great grandson; one brother-in-law, Gene (Linda) Young of Lexington; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; adoptive parents; her husband Roger; daughter Judy Rogers; three sons-in-law, Ollie Goa, Larry Rogers, Paul Linn; granddaughter, Kelly Stoppekotte; great-granddaughter, Klaire; two infant brothers, Howard and Dale; brother, Guy Curtice; sister, Verna Pennington; and four brothers-in-law, Glen Jr., Kenneth, Frank and Bob Young.

Memorials in Dorothy's honor are suggested to the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department.

Visit reynoldslovefunerahome.com to leave condolences.


Published by Kearney Hub from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home
Lexington, NE
Jul
1
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home
Lexington, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Praying for the entire Young family at this difficult time!
Sue Jensen Keller
Family
June 29, 2021
So very sorry for your loss Pat. She lived a long full life. She was a special lady.
Susan Eland Lincoln
Friend
June 28, 2021
It is with so many loving memories that I hold in my heart in remembering Dorothy. I care and share my love and prayers for you all. May God bless you and keep you.
Edie Young
Family
June 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results