BURWELL - Dorthy Pracht, 97, of Broken Bow died Thursday, April 14, 2022, at the Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow. Burial will be at Broken Bow Cemetery.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. to service time Tuesday at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.

She was born April 9, 1925, to Clyde and Anna (Parker) Fox.

She married Howard Pracht on June 27, 1945. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include son Dale of Norfolk, daughter-in-law Kaylene of Broken Bow; five grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.



Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 16, 2022.