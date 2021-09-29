ALMA - Douglas Allison "Doug" Crawford, 79, of Alma died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at his home.
A celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at the United Methodist Church in Alma with the Rev. Seong Lee officiating.
A private family inurnment will be prior to the service at Alma Cemetery with military honors provided by the Fay Cady American Legion Post 118 in conjunction with the U.S. Navy Funeral Honors Team.
The funeral service will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook page.
Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home at Alma is in charge of the arrangements.
--
Doug was born in Littlefield, Texas, on April 19, 1942, the younger of two children, born to Ben and Vada (Huggins) Crawford. He received his education from the Littlefield Public Schools and graduated with the class of 1960.
Doug married his high school sweetheart, Brenda Fox following their graduation and to this union two children were born, Leslie Dawn and Amber V'ann. The marriage later ended in divorce.
Doug served in the United States Navy from 1962 to 1966 and then he joined the Navy Reserve from 1966 to 1968. He was honorably discharged on Nov. 15, 1968. Doug was stationed with the U.S. Navy Hospital at San Diego, California, and Charleston, South Carolina. He also was stationed at the Auxiliary Air Station in Beeville, Texas, and on the aircraft carrier – USS Lexington. He dearly loved his time in the Navy and once considered making it his career.
Following his service in the Navy, Doug was employed at Higginbotham-Bartlett Lumber Company in Littlefield, Texas, from 1966 to 1968 and then Southwestern Drug Corporation from 1968 to 1977. Doug worked for American Greetings Corporation from 1977 until his retirement in 2003 where he was able to travel extensively and even live in Italy and Alaska each for three years.
Doug enjoyed dancing and taking dance classes in Kearney, Grand Island and Hastings and made many friends along the way, including the love of his life, Sharon Casper Graff. On Dec. 30, 1990, the couple were married at the Methodist Church in Doniphan. This was very special as it was a double wedding with Sharon's sister Cathy and Douglas House. Doug willingly took on the role of stepdad to Sharon's two children J.P. and Bill.
In December 2004, the couple moved to Alma and for several years Doug enjoyed using his carpentry and landscaping skills working for people in the area. He enjoyed taking care of his yard and having a garden. He never viewed it as work because he so enjoyed it. Doug often said he was born a Texan but was a Nebraskan by choice. He was truly a Southern Gentleman.
Doug was a member of the United Methodist Church in Alma and served as finance chair for two years. He was very proud to be a member of the United Methodist Church Choir. Doug also served as a board member of the Good Samaritan Colonial Villa for four years.
Doug was preceded in death by: his parents; mother and father-in-law, Frank and Edna Casper; his sister, Janna Stehlik; brothers and sisters-in-law, Don Casper; Barbara Porter and her husband, Max, and John Stehlik.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Sharon of Alma; two daughters, Leslie McCaughan and her husband Lynn of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Amber Callaway of Corpus Christi; two stepsons, J.P. Graff of Kearney and Bill Graff of Omaha; five grandchildren, James and Geoffrey Goodwin, Cy Tschirgi, Ashley Newman and Dallas Boswell; two great-grandchildren, Steven and Jacie; two nephews, Jamie Grey and Jason Stehlik; along with a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
A memorial has been established in Doug's honor, and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.
Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 29, 2021.