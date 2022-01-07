CORPUS CRISTI, Texas - Douglas Fecht, 65, of Corpus Christi, died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 at his home.

Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 8 at Rock City Church, 10309 S. Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78418.

--

He was loyal, strong, loving, kind, a humble servant, and the best hugger around. Husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, Douglas Clayton Fecht lived a life for the Lord. He was born to a farmer, Clayton Howard Fecht and his wife, Jane Eva (Johnson) Fecht on June 13, 1956 in Nebraska. With a family of five children including himself, they were all raised to love the Lord, to be hard-working, and steadfast. Doug graduated from Axtell (Neb.) High School in 1974 and continued his education at Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas, where he met and wed his wife, Mary Jo Weixelman on Sept. 30, 1978. There they began a family and fell more in love with the Lord to eventually follow His calling on their lives to move to Corpus Christi, Texas in April 1982.

In Corpus Cristi they were faithful to build a church, grow a family, and begin a business. In all things, Doug led his family in seeking God and His righteousness. He diligently and humbly sought the Lord's will early each morning. He used his strong hands to help the helpless, used his tender heart to love the broken-hearted, and used his mighty arms to hug the fatherless. Doug Fecht loved well and was loved dearly by those who knew him. A lover of nature, he often sought solace in the great outdoors, in God's creation. Many liken him to a great oak tree, steady and firm, giving comfort and shade to those near him. On Christmas morning, Doug Fecht was born into heaven. Now he finds comfort and rest in the arms of our loving Heavenly Father.

Survivors include his loving wife, Mary; his children and their spouses, Cora and Douglas Johnson, Peter and Sarah Fecht, and Kaela and Nathan Hardin; his grandchildren, Josephine, Eloise, Aidan, Dillan, Oliver, and Levi; his sisters, Nancy (Scott) Bunger of Axtell, Karen (David) Petersen of Hickman, Nebraska, Susan (Tom) Oswald of Aurora, Nebraska; his brother Richard (Jane) Fecht of Axtell and a host of other relatives and friends.

Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 7, 2022.