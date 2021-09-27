OVERTON - Eddie Dean Bennett, 61, formerly of Lexington, passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at his home in Overton. Eddie was surrounded by his wife, youngest daughter, brother, niece, and best friend while receiving hospice care in his final days. Eddie's wish was to be cremated. A memorial service was to be at 2 p.m. today at Reynolds Love Funeral Home in Lexington with the Rev. Bonnie Brock officiating. Eddie was born Jan. 13, 1960, in Lexington, to the late Robert and Donna (Hughbanks) Bennett. He married Nancy Fisher on Nov. 12, 1991, in Chadron. Survivors include his wife, Nancy; their two daughters, Autumn Bennett of Marathon, Wisconsin, and Donna Lewis of Sherman, Texas; brother, Dallas Bennett and sister, Starla Corder, both of Lexington; and two stepgrandchildren.
Nancy so sorry to see that Eddie passed away. He and Gary had so many good visits about hunting and their gun collections. Now they can visit in Heaven. We have a widows group that meets monthly if you´re ever interested in that we are called Movin On and not a teary support group, just a bunch of women who have lost husbands and want to get together and do things. My no is 308-325-4495.
Connie Jackson
Work
October 2, 2021
So sorry to hear about Ed. Thoughts and prayers for all the family.
Connie Dorsey
Friend
September 28, 2021
Nancy keeping you and your family in my prayers.
Tonya Mayo
Friend
September 27, 2021
Nancy My Heart ❤ Hurts & Breaks for You & your Family for the sudden passing of Ed & their Father. My Deepest Condolences to All of You!! I wish I could have been there Nancy my Good Friend to Comfort and give you my Support. Here’s some Hugs for you from me from many miles away. I’m here for you Nancy my good friend 24/7 if you ever need me or just need to talk. GOD GAINED ANOTHER BEAUTIFUL ANGEL!! GOD BLESS AND COMFORT YOU ALL!! R.I.P. SWEET ANGEL ED !!
Monica Behrendt
Friend
September 27, 2021
Sending positive thoughts and prayers to you and your families.
Janet Livingston
September 26, 2021
Deepest condolences and continued prayers for all of Ed family. Ed and I previously worked for the same company for about 12 years hauling the US Mail. I will always remember Ed as a good driver, hard worker, and a very good friend. Your work is done Ed, time to rest driver - see you down the road one day!!!