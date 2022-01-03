LIBERTY, Mo. - Edith M. Berthelsen, 97, of Liberty, Missouri, formerly of Lexington, Neb., passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at Liberty Health and Wellness. Visitation will be 1-1:45 p.m. Tuesday with a funeral service to follow at 1:45 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with John Strackbein, P.M.A., officiating. Visitation and service will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page. Graveside services will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington. She was born in September 1924 in Fairbury, Neb., to Albert and Agnes Williams. She married Gordon Berthelsen. He preceded her in death. Survivors include her three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson.
My mother & I had the opportunity to work with Edith & Gordon at the Coast to Coast store in Lexington. This would have been in early 70s. I enjoyed working with the Berthelsons. Edith was a sweet woman and loved her inventory of gifts as I remember as a high school student.
Greg Werner
Coworker
January 6, 2022
It would be impossible to summarize in words or pictures the enormous space this woman filled in this world , in my life and in my heart! If love could’ve kept her alive she would’ve lived forever on earth! So for now ... Sweet dreams my dear dear friend ! Thank you for everything we shared ! Xxoo Annie Duff
Annie Duff
January 4, 2022
Dorothy Shaffer
January 4, 2022
We remember Edith very fondly as she and Gordon ran their store next to my parent's jewelry store in Lex. She was a gem--always so sweet and thoughtful! Prayers for her family.