LIBERTY, Mo. - Edith M. Berthelsen, 97, of Liberty, Missouri, formerly of Lexington, Neb., passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at Liberty Health and Wellness.

Visitation will be 1-1:45 p.m. Tuesday with a funeral service to follow at 1:45 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with John Strackbein, P.M.A., officiating.

Visitation and service will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page. Graveside services will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington.

She was born in September 1924 in Fairbury, Neb., to Albert and Agnes Williams.

She married Gordon Berthelsen. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson.

Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 3, 2022.