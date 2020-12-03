BERTHOUD, Colo. - Edith Irene Roberts, 96, of Berthoud died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Berthoud Living Center.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Arapahoe Cemetery in Arapahoe, Nebraska, with Ken Breinig officiating.

There will be no viewing or visitation. Wenburg Funeral Home in Arapahoe is in charge of arrangements.

Edith was born April 7, 1924, to Lewis Guild Thomas and Mable Sophia (Holst) Thomas.

Edith married Merle Roberts on Nov. 13, 1943. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her son, Billie Roberts of Berthoud; daughter, Merna Redmond of Arvada, Colorado; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.



Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 3, 2020.