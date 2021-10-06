KEARNEY - Edith Rose Jelinek, 99, of Kearney died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at her home.
Funeral services will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services with Jon MacDonald and Marge Major officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery near Gibbon.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services.
--
Edith Rose Jelinek was born March 3, 1922, at Carrol, Neb., to Philip and Nellie Burress. At 2½ years of age, the family moved to a ranch in west Cherry County, near Gordon where she grew to womanhood. She was the last of the 10 children to pass.
In 1934 Edith married Roscoe Jelinek of Riverdale, where they raised registered Angus cattle until retiring and moving to Kearney in 1977. To this union were born seven children.
As a young girl, Edith made her choice to serve the Lord, and clung to this choice all her days. Her faith in Him sustained her in many aspects of life. Roscoe and she hosted a fellowship service in their home for many years, and they cherished this privilege. Friends and ministers were always welcome in their home and there were sweet memories of those times.
Theirs was a close happy family in a home where God was held in high esteem.
Edith loved life, and loved people, enjoying doing what she could do for others. For more than 25 years she made custom draperies as a business and met many people through this.
Survivors include her children, Linda Pearson of DeLand, Florida, Larry and wife Alice of Pagosa Springs, Colorado, Stuart and wife Beth of Overland Park, Kansas, Elaine Tipton of Kearney, Leon and wife Maxine of Broadwater, Paul and wife Nancy of Omaha, Lori and husband Wayne of Carleton, Michigan; 22 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Edith was preceded in death by her husband Roscoe in October 2001; five brothers; and four sisters.
Memorials are suggested in Edith's name to the Kearney Police Department or charity of one's choice
.
Published by Kearney Hub on Oct. 6, 2021.