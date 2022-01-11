Menu
Edna Mae "Ned" Suhr
FUNERAL HOME
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street
Holdrege, NE
HOLDREGE - Edna Mae "Ned" Suhr, 89, of Holdrege died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at her home following a courageous battle with dementia.
A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Bethel Lutheran Church in Holdrege with the Rev. Jan Gluth King officiating. The funeral service will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook Page.
An inurnment will be at 2 p.m. at Moses Hill Cemetery in rural Holdrege.
A memorial book signing will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with family greeting friends 6-7:30 p.m.
Ned was born at the Jurgens family homestead, in northern Phelps County, Neb., on Aug. 24, 1932, to Charles LaGrande and Olevia J. (Jurgens) Loar.
On Aug. 27, 1950, she married Gordon W. Suhr. He preceded her in death in 2002.
Survivors include her three daughters, Terry Krohn of rural Holdrege, Candy Wells, and Shelley Brenn of Holdrege; eight grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Service
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home
401 Burlington Street, Holdrege, NE
Jan
13
Service
6:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home
401 Burlington Street, Holdrege, NE
Jan
14
Memorial service
11:00p.m.
Bethel Lutheran Church
704 West Avenue, Holdrege, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am sincerely sorry to hear of your loss I offer my condolences and my prayers to the family.
Kent Kearney
Family
January 11, 2022
