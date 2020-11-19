I have only known Kim and Ed for the last 5 years, but Ed was so caring and kind. He would drive Kim to work on bad days and if she had to come early to go to clinics for overnight, he would bring her and then pick her up the next day so she did not have to unload in the dark. Kim was so proud of his knifes and the work he was doing with helping Kim make jewelry. He loved those grandkids and the boys would go fishing with him anytime that they could or putter in the shop with him. Rest in peace.

JoAnn Kucera Friend November 17, 2020