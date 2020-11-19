BROKEN BOW - Edward J. Schulte II, 54, of Ansley died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Broken Bow.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Ansley Cemetery with the Rev. J.J. White officiating.
Visitation will be 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday with family greeting 4-7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.
Ed was born Feb. 11, 1966, in Grand Island to Edward J. and Bernice (Holland) Schulte.
On April 15, 1989, he married Kimberly Thompson.
Survivors include his wife, Kimberly of Ansley; sons, Joshua Thompson of Windsor, Colorado, Louis Keezer of Oshkosh and Joel Schulte of Ansley; daughter, Brittney of Kearney; and seven grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 19, 2020.