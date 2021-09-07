Menu
Edward James "Jim" Koler
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Williams Funeral Homes - Red Cloud
241 W 4th Ave
Red Cloud, NE
LINCOLN - Edward James "Jim" Koler, 79, of Red Cloud died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Bryan West Memorial Hospital in Lincoln.
The rosary will be recited today at Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud.
A funeral Mass will be Wednesday at 10:30 am, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Paul Frank officiating.
Interment will be at the Red Cloud (Sacred Heart) Cemetery.
He was born to Edward and Lucille (Nollette) Koler on July 18, 1942, at Red Cloud.
Jim married Sandra (Johnson) Koler on June 8, 1962.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra (Johnson); children, James Robert "Robb," Gina, Mike, Jason and Jeremy; brother, Keith Koler; 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 7, 2021.
