LINCOLN - Edward James "Jim" Koler, 79, of Red Cloud died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Bryan West Memorial Hospital in Lincoln.

The rosary will be recited today at Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud.

A funeral Mass will be Wednesday at 10:30 am, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Paul Frank officiating.

Interment will be at the Red Cloud (Sacred Heart) Cemetery.

He was born to Edward and Lucille (Nollette) Koler on July 18, 1942, at Red Cloud.

Jim married Sandra (Johnson) Koler on June 8, 1962.

Survivors include his wife, Sandra (Johnson); children, James Robert "Robb," Gina, Mike, Jason and Jeremy; brother, Keith Koler; 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

