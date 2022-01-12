Menu
Edward McInturf
FUNERAL HOME
Mitchell-Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Oxford
201 East Cornwall
Oxford, NE
ALMA - Edward McInturf, 78, of rural Oxford died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Harlan County Health Systems in Alma.
Arrangements are pending with Mitchell-Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Oxford.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Mitchell-Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home
201 East Cornwall, Oxford, NE
Jan
16
Service
5:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Mitchell-Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home
201 East Cornwall, Oxford, NE
Jan
17
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
First Baptist Church - Oxford
810 Odell, Oxford, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Mitchell-Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Oxford
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Phyliss and family We just wanted to offer our deepest sympathy to you and all of Ed´s family. It´s hard to think of us cousins as the older generation, but as we all know, time marches on. We all shared some good times, I know my Dad, Harold, loved it when the whole family gathered at Christmas. The 4-H Building At the fair grounds could be pretty noisey when we all got together. Ed will be missed as husband, brother, Dad, Granddad, and even Great Grandpa and by relatives and friends. He touched a lot of lives in his 78 years. May our Lord and Savior comfort you tomorrow as you say a final good-bye to Ed, and bring you peace in the days ahead. With love, Drue and Ellen
Ellen Biehl Sander
Family
January 16, 2022
