Phyliss and family We just wanted to offer our deepest sympathy to you and all of Ed´s family. It´s hard to think of us cousins as the older generation, but as we all know, time marches on. We all shared some good times, I know my Dad, Harold, loved it when the whole family gathered at Christmas. The 4-H Building At the fair grounds could be pretty noisey when we all got together. Ed will be missed as husband, brother, Dad, Granddad, and even Great Grandpa and by relatives and friends. He touched a lot of lives in his 78 years. May our Lord and Savior comfort you tomorrow as you say a final good-bye to Ed, and bring you peace in the days ahead. With love, Drue and Ellen

Ellen Biehl Sander Family January 16, 2022