ALMA - Edward Lynn "Ed" McInturf, 78, of Oxford died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Harlan County Health Systems in Alma. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday at First Baptist Church in Oxford with the Rev. Brian Jenkins officiating. Interment will follow at Deaver Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m Sunday at Mitchell-Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Oxford with the family greeting 5-6:30 p.m. Ed was born in Holdrege on Oct. 3, 1943, to Elmer Linley and Dorthy Pearl (Biehl) McInturf. On April 27, 1968, he married Phyllis Suzanne Duensing. Survivors include his wife, Phyllis of Oxford; son, Neal McInturf of Beaver City; brother, Richard McInturf of Kearney; sister, Susanne Peterson of Orleans; two grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Phyliss and family
We just wanted to offer our deepest sympathy to you and all of Ed´s family.
It´s hard to think of us cousins as the older generation, but as we all know, time marches on.
We all shared some good times, I know my Dad, Harold, loved it when the whole family gathered at Christmas. The 4-H Building At the fair grounds could be pretty noisey when we all got together.
Ed will be missed as husband, brother, Dad, Granddad, and even Great Grandpa and by relatives and friends. He touched a lot of lives in his 78 years.
May our Lord and Savior comfort you tomorrow as you say a final good-bye to Ed, and bring you peace in the days ahead.
With love,
Drue and Ellen