YORK - Edward Turner, 74, of York died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.A private family inurnment will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in Elm Creek.The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.