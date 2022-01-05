YORK - Edward Turner, 74, of York died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Friday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
A private family inurnment will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in Elm Creek.
The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
--
Ed, son of the late Harding and Helen Turner (Beavers), was born March 11, 1947, in Kearney. He grew up in the Odessa/Elm Creek area, graduating from Elm Creek High School in 1965. A kind, gentle man with simple tastes, Ed loved to travel and was an active outdoorsman. One of his favorite places to go was the Snowy Range in Wyoming, where he visited almost every year.
In 1980, Ed married the love of his life, Debra (Orsborn). Shortly thereafter, they moved to York, where he worked for more than 20 years as a certified machinist at Hamilton Sundstrand Aviation. Ed was confirmed in the Catholic faith in 1985, becoming a member of St. Joseph Catholic Parish. As a husband and father, he shared his love of the outdoors with his wife, children and grandchildren. Many weekends were spent hunting, fishing or camping. In his retirement years he found new passions: gardening and the internet. He would spend hours sitting at the computer researching any and everything, and in the spring and summer he would spend hours outside in the garden. Ed also enjoyed his daily walks with his loyal dog "Maggie."
Survivors include his loving spouse, Debra; his children: Nick, Shane and Sheri; his grandchildren, Brooke, Lane, Brendon, Paige and Harding; his three siblings, Sharon, Rick and Kevin; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
May he be blessed by God and greeted by angels in heaven. May he always live on in our hearts.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 5, 2022.