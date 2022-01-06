Menu
Edward Turner
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
YORK - Edward Turner, 74, of York died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
A private family inurnment will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in Elm Creek.
The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 6, 2022.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
1:00p.m.
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N P.O. Box 2344, Kearney, NE
Jan
7
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N P.O. Box 2344, Kearney, NE
Funeral services provided by:
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Deb & family, So sorry for your loss of Ed. Thinking of you & sending prayers your way. Arlene saw & told us about it.
Gary and Marilyn Kudlacek
Friend
January 7, 2022
