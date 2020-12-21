KEARNEY - Eileen M. Anderbery, 86, of Axtell passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Private family services will be held at Bethany Lutheran Church with the Rev. Donald Hunzeker and PMA Julie Schmidt officiating. The service will be streamed to the Craig Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment will be held at the Bethany Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Public visitation will be 4-6 p.m. today at Bethany Lutheran Church, which is south of Axtell. The current health recommendations will be followed and the use of a face mask is required.
Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of arrangements.
Eileen was born Nov. 23, 1934, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Charles and Rita Batz. She spent her childhood in Pittsburgh and later finished high school in Miami, Florida. Following high school, she worked as a secretary before meeting her best friend and the love of her life, Richard Harold Anderbery. They were united in marriage on Nov. 25, 1954, at her parents' home in Miami.
After completing his service in the United States Marine Corps, Richard brought his bride home to Axtell where they farmed and raised their family. They were blessed with three children, Deborah Ann, David Ray and Lora Lea. Just a few of the heartfelt ways she cared for her children were serving as a Cub Scout leader, building snow sculptures in the winter and taking the girls on many shopping adventures.
She was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher and sang in the choir. During the years, Eileen was involved in extension clubs, card clubs and bowling league. She also ran a dog grooming business out of their home. In her spare time, she enjoyed artistic endeavors such as painting, ceramics, stained glass and needlepoint. She was an avid gardener, talented pie maker and camping enthusiast. After retiring, Richard and Eileen spent their winters in Sebring, Florida. It was a home away from home where they were blessed with many friendships.
Eileen will be remembered as a dedicated wife and mother, who loved her family immensely and treasured her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. All those who knew Eileen will fondly recall her open arms, full heart and delightful giggle.
Survivors include her husband, Richard Anderbery; daughter, Deborah (Gary) Crawford; son, David (DeAnna) Anderbery; daughter, Lora (Kevin) Henderson; brother, Leonard (Joann) Batz; brother-in-law, Chester (Denise) Foat; grandchildren, Dee (Kristi) Duering, Brandon Crawford, Chelsey Crawford, Chase (Sarah) Crawford, Shea (Jake) Willems, Breanna (Zach) Bartak, Camarie (Joe) Wamsley, Ashton (Alvin) Voss, Colten Crawford, Heath (Kayla) Anderbery, MaChaela (Tyler) Gruntorad, Rhett Anderbery, Brock (Shelby) Henderson, Paula (Mark) Scheil, and Denise Gibb; 18 precious great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Rita Batz II; brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Peggy Batz III; mother- and father-in-law, Harold and Helen Anderbery; brother-in-law, Philip Anderbery; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Foat.
Memorials in Eileen's honor are kindly suggested to Bethany Lutheran Church.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 21, 2020.