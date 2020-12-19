KEARNEY - Eileen M. Anderbery, 86, of Axtell died on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.



Private family services will be held at Bethany Lutheran Church with the Rev. Marcia Dorn officiating. The service will be streamed to the Craig Funeral Home Facebook page.



Interment will be held at the Bethany Lutheran Church Cemetery.



Public visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Monday at Bethany Lutheran Church south of Axtell. The current health recommendations will be followed and the use of a face mask is required.



Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of the arrangements.



Memorials in Eileen's honor are kindly suggested to Bethany Lutheran Church.



Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 19, 2020.