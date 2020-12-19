Uncle Rick, David, Laura, Debbie, we are sorry to hear the passing of Aunt Eileen. We are grateful to have gotten to see her on our trip out west. we would like to send all in our Love, Thoughts and Prayers for all of the family mourning during this time.
Jeff and Claudia Batz
Family
December 23, 2020
Sorry for your loss
Larry Gibson
December 23, 2020
Richard, Deb, Dave, Lora & families...I was so sad to hear the news about Eileen. I have such wonderful memories of her and what a sweet and lovely woman she was. Always so friendly, kind and dressed impeccably. Please know that you are in my thoughts and prayers and have my deepest sympathy... Sheree
Sheree Bacus
December 21, 2020
Sending my prayers. Eileen was always so kind to me and what a beautiful lady she was. My prayers are with you Aunt Deb and family.
Kim McConnell
December 20, 2020
In loving memory of Eileen. She was always like a second mom to me. Eileen put up with me coming over to play morning, noon and night. God bless her and the family.