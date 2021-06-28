Menu
Eileen Ruth Burkey
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE
BROKEN BOW - Eileen (Lee) Ruth Burkey, 71, of Broken Bow died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at her home in Broken Bow.
A graveside memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Patrick's Cemetery at Eddyville with Father Jim Hunt officiating.
A register book may be signed at Govier Brothers or online at govierbrothers.com.
Eileen was born at Eddyville to Thomas and Ruth (Spellmeyer) O'Meara.
She married Larry Burkey. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her sister Julie Fettig; her children, Lance Burkey of Warren, Pennsylvania, Monica Sleicher, Christine Widener of Brush, Colorado and Lisa Roti of Auburn; nine grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
St. Patrick's Cemetery
Eddyville, NE
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
Lee was always so funny to visit with and I enjoyed getting to know her through the pharmacy. I know she was heart broken when she lost Larry and depended on her little Lacy to get her through his passing. It was just more then she could bare losing that little pup. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. She loved a great hug--giving and receiving them.
Vicki Schaaf
Friend
July 2, 2021
Sorry to hear of Lee's passing. We worked with her at Off Broadway and enjoyed being around her. She always had a smile , for everyone! God Bless all of her family.
Rich & Javene Nielsen
June 29, 2021
I will never forget the hug she gave me when I needed it worse than ever. I will truly miss her and her stories. for all her loved ones.
Don Scofield
Friend
June 28, 2021
So sorry for your loss
Harold Howell
June 28, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss. Eileen was one of my favorite people. She always had a happy smile and greeting for us when she came in.. She is smiling from ear to ear now that's she is back with her beloved Larry. My thoughts and prayers are with her family
Linda Mowrey
Friend
June 28, 2021
