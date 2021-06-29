Eileen Burkey

Broken Bow resident, 71

BROKEN BOW - Eileen (Lee) Ruth Burkey, 71, of Broken Bow died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at her home in Broken Bow.

A graveside memorial service will be on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Patrick's Cemetery at Eddyville with Father Jim Hunt officiating.

Eileen was born in Eddyville to Thomas and Ruth (Spellmeyer) O'Meara.

She married Larry Burkey. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her sister, Julie Fettig; her children, Lance Burkey of Warren, Pennsylvania, Monica Sleicher, Christine Widener of Brush, Colorado and Lisa Roti of Auburn; nine grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.