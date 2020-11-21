Menu
Search
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Elaine Hanshew
1932 - 2020
BORN
May 2, 1932
DIED
November 18, 2020
BROKEN BOW - Verna "Elaine" Hanshew, 88, of Ansley died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow.
A family service will be 1:30 p.m. Monday at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with the Rev. Mel Shepherd officiating. The funeral will be livestreamed at govierbrothers.com.
The public is welcome to attend the graveside service at 2:30 p.m. along with burial at the Ansley Cemetery.
A visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Sunday at the mortuary in Broken Bow. Govier Brothers Mortuary will comply with the CDC and state of Nebraska directed health measures.
Elaine was born May 2, 1932, to Vern and Louise (Kaelin) Hayes in Ansley.
On May 13, 1950, she married Ronald G. Hanshew.
Survivors include her husband, Ronald; son, Ron Hanshew of Scottsbluff; daughters, Kathy Hanshew of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Debra Brakeman of Kearney and Annett Hanshew of Minden; 15 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
542 South 9th Ave., Broken Bow, NE 68822
Nov
23
Service
1:30p.m.
livestreamed
www.govierbrothers.com
Nov
23
Burial
Ansley Cemetery
Nov
23
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
Ansley Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
RIP Aunt Elaine! I will never forget your smile and your laugh. I am so glad you passed that part of you onto your daughters. Your going to be an amazing angel! Love you!
Nancy (Hanshew) Schneider
Family
November 19, 2020