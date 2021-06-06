Callaway resident, 82 COZAD - Elaine Ann Nelson, 82, a longtime resident of Callaway, died Friday, May 28, 2021, at the Cozad Community Hospital. A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Callaway United Methodist Church with the Rev. Shanon Williams officiating. The memorial service will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page. Graveside services and inurnment will be at the Rose Hill Cemetery at Callaway. She was born June 14, 1938, in Callaway to Ernest and Rose (Sladky) Dodge. Survivors include her siblings, Wilma Thomas of Clay Center, Kansas, Evelyn Miller of Gothenburg and Terry Dodge of Rock Hill, South Carolina.
Sponsored by Timm-Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Callaway.
3 Entries
What a wonderful lady! Elaine was like an extra 'daughter' to our mother, Eva Prather, when our sister Nancy passed away. She was always so kind to go visit Mom and helped her however and whenever Mom needed help . While she will be sorely missed, may it comfort you to know she's in the arms of her Savior and beyond all the limitations of this life. If everyone was like Elaine, this world would have no problems. I'm sure Mom is glad to have her 'extra' daughter with her once again.
Gaylene Bruskotter
Friend
June 12, 2021
Elaine was so loving and kind. She brought a rabbit in for one of our residents to pet. Oh, she loved it when Elaine came in with it. I can still see the look on Elaine’s face as the lady petted it. You could see the joy in her eyes and her smile. She was ever faithful to Earl. Bringing in his favorite snacks and a coke to share. So polite to all the staff. It was an honor to know her.
Jeanie peterson
Acquaintance
June 9, 2021
Every time I think of her, I remember as a child I called her Annie Lane instead of Aunt Elaine. Never knew that Ann was her middle name. Heaven gained a beautiful soul. Rest peacefully, Annie Lane