What a wonderful lady! Elaine was like an extra 'daughter' to our mother, Eva Prather, when our sister Nancy passed away. She was always so kind to go visit Mom and helped her however and whenever Mom needed help . While she will be sorely missed, may it comfort you to know she's in the arms of her Savior and beyond all the limitations of this life. If everyone was like Elaine, this world would have no problems. I'm sure Mom is glad to have her 'extra' daughter with her once again.

Gaylene Bruskotter Friend June 12, 2021