HOLDREGE - Eldon C. Booker, 97, of Holdrege died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege.

Memorial services are 10:30 a.m. Oct. 22 at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.

Inurnment will be at Edison Cemetery at a later date.

There will be no visitation or viewing. The family is honoring his wish for cremation.

Eldon was born in Edison on Jan. 25, 1924, to Ervin L. and Ada M. (Tammen) Booker.

On June 21, 1945, Eldon married Luvenna A. Rawson of rural Orleans. She preceded him in death.

On Oct. 6, 1999, Eldon married Dorene A. Junkin of Holdrege in Wray, Colorado.

Survivors include his wife, Dorene Junkin of Holdrege; three daughters, Viki Rae Dyer of Willits, California; Lurita Fisher of Oxford and Donna Sue Bernt of Holdrege; three stepchildren, Mary Lewis of Gothenburg, Neil J. Junkin of Bertrand and Beth Langenberg of Bertrand; four grandsons; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-granddaughters; six stepgrandchildren; and 18 stepgreat-grandchildren.

