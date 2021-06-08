Menu
Eldon Lambrecht
FUNERAL HOME
Higgins Funeral Home
321 O Street
Loup City, NE

Eldon Lambrecht

Loup City resident, 86

KEARNEY - Eldon A. Lambrecht, 86, of Loup City died Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney.

Funeral services will be at10:30 a.m. Thursday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Loup City with the Rev. Shawn Kitzing officiating.

Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City with military honors provided by the Loup City American Legion Post #48 and Army National Guard.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements.

Eldon Arthur Lambrecht was born March 9, 1935, at Prosserto Arthur and Leona (Katzberg) Lambrecht.

On June 17, 1962, he married Cecelia Glane White at Wood River. She preceded him in death.

Survivors include his daughters, Suzanne Palu of Grand Island, Dr. Jeane Lambrecht, Lt. Col., USAF of Dallas, Texas, Tracy Lukasiewicz of Farwel; son, Brett Lambrecht of Loup City; sisters, Judy Rainforth of Sun City, Arizona and Carolyn McCurry of Kearney; ten grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters.


Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Higgins Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to see that your families have lost a loved one. I didn't know your brother but I'm sure he will be missed by those all those who did. My condolences.
Judy Sheeks
Other
June 11, 2021
Our condolences to all the family!! May the good Lord fill you with His peace. I am sure our families are in heaven celebrating together being in the presence of Jesus! With a big dance I´m sure.
Cheryl (Krolikowski) and Mike Jones
June 9, 2021
Judy, Carolyn and Lambrecht family, We were saddened to hear of Eldon´s passing. He was quite the man and will be missed. Keeping you all in our thoughts and prayers. Tom and Teresa (Welch) Hongsermeier
Teresa Hongsermeier
June 9, 2021
Tracy, Kirt and family. Sorry to hear of the loss of your loved one. Prayers, deepest sympathy and hugs to all.
Sue Pirnie
Other
June 9, 2021
On behalf of our family, please know that Eldon was always the "elder" of the Lambrecht family. We have fond memories of him and Glane. God bless all of you.
Larry and Sheryl Lambrecht
June 9, 2021
Joyce and family, i am so sorry for your loss. I will keep you in my thoughts and prayers.
Judy Cole (Opp)
June 7, 2021
