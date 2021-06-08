Eldon Lambrecht

Loup City resident, 86

KEARNEY - Eldon A. Lambrecht, 86, of Loup City died Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney.

Funeral services will be at10:30 a.m. Thursday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Loup City with the Rev. Shawn Kitzing officiating.

Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City with military honors provided by the Loup City American Legion Post #48 and Army National Guard.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements.

Eldon Arthur Lambrecht was born March 9, 1935, at Prosserto Arthur and Leona (Katzberg) Lambrecht.

On June 17, 1962, he married Cecelia Glane White at Wood River. She preceded him in death.

Survivors include his daughters, Suzanne Palu of Grand Island, Dr. Jeane Lambrecht, Lt. Col., USAF of Dallas, Texas, Tracy Lukasiewicz of Farwel; son, Brett Lambrecht of Loup City; sisters, Judy Rainforth of Sun City, Arizona and Carolyn McCurry of Kearney; ten grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters.