HOLDREGE - Eleanor Lois (Hollenbeck) Thomsen, 93, of Holdrege died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Holdrege Memorial Homes.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at First Baptist Church in Holdrege with the Rev. Darren Theesen officiating. Inurnment will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege.

This service will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home's Facebook page.

A memorial book signing will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home in Holdrege.

Eleanor was born on Feb. 7, 1928, in Hildreth to Loyd F. and Edna F. (Merithew) Hollenbeck.

On June 28, 1947, Eleanor married Darrell L. Thomsen. He preceded her in death in 2003.

Survivors include a son, Bruce Thomsen of Holdrege; daughters, Roxanne Lush of Holdrege and Elizabeth Deisley of Lincoln; sisters, Gwen Schroder of Northglenn, Colorado, and Claudia Philips of Bertrand; seven grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

Published by Kearney Hub on Feb. 25, 2021.