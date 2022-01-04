Mom, you were the light of our life! My weekly calls were to give you joy and love in your life! You cherished our visitations and efforts every time we was able to be with you. I was very aware of you health and welfare when we´re was here! As always the list of things you needed repaired was always accomplished with great pride and pleasure to see you happy. We will always miss you and you will always be loved and remembered as that special Mom! Love, Dee and Marilyn

Dee and Marilyn Freeze Family January 8, 2022