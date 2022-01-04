Menu
Eleanore A. Freeze
1920 - 2022
BORN
1920
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Apr, 27 2022
2:00p.m.
Kearney Cemetery
KEARNEY - Eleanore A. Freeze, 101, of Kearney died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society St. John's in Kearney.
Arrangements are pending with Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
27
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Kearney Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mom, you were the light of our life! My weekly calls were to give you joy and love in your life! You cherished our visitations and efforts every time we was able to be with you. I was very aware of you health and welfare when we´re was here! As always the list of things you needed repaired was always accomplished with great pride and pleasure to see you happy. We will always miss you and you will always be loved and remembered as that special Mom! Love, Dee and Marilyn
Dee and Marilyn Freeze
Family
January 8, 2022
