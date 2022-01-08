Eleanore Freeze

Kearney resident, 101

KEARNEY - Eleanore A. Freeze, 101, of Kearney, died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society St. John's in Kearney.

Memorials services will be at 2 p.m., April 27, 2022, at Kearney Cemetery.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is assisting the family with arrangements.

Eleanore was born Nov. 22, 1920. in Omaha to Allen and Laura (Fox) Howe. The family moved to Kearney in 1927, then to Riverdale in 1934.

Eleanore married Harold Freeze on Feb. 14, 1938, in Phillipsburg, Kan., and they moved to Amherst in 1938, and then returned to Kearney in 1948. She worked on the farm with her husband raising chickens, geese, and ducks. She also worked at Earl May Nursery and Garden Center in Kearney for many years.

She took pride in her garden and helping with her friend's gardens. Eleanore enjoyed canning and freezing the produce to use throughout the year. She also loved quilting, cooking, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include her son, Dee and Marilyn Freeze of Keller, Tx.; daughter, Patsy and Lloyd Taber of New River, Ariz.; sisters, Lucille Stevenson of Atwater, Calif., Lois Jerome of Des Moines, Iowa; seven grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Eleanore was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Sharon Freeze; five sisters; and three brothers.

Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.