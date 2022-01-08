Menu
Eleanore A. Freeze
1920 - 2022
BORN
1920
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Apr, 27 2022
2:00p.m.
Kearney Cemetery
Eleanore Freeze

Kearney resident, 101

KEARNEY - Eleanore A. Freeze, 101, of Kearney, died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society St. John's in Kearney.

Memorials services will be at 2 p.m., April 27, 2022, at Kearney Cemetery.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is assisting the family with arrangements.

--

Eleanore was born Nov. 22, 1920. in Omaha to Allen and Laura (Fox) Howe. The family moved to Kearney in 1927, then to Riverdale in 1934.

Eleanore married Harold Freeze on Feb. 14, 1938, in Phillipsburg, Kan., and they moved to Amherst in 1938, and then returned to Kearney in 1948. She worked on the farm with her husband raising chickens, geese, and ducks. She also worked at Earl May Nursery and Garden Center in Kearney for many years.

She took pride in her garden and helping with her friend's gardens. Eleanore enjoyed canning and freezing the produce to use throughout the year. She also loved quilting, cooking, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include her son, Dee and Marilyn Freeze of Keller, Tx.; daughter, Patsy and Lloyd Taber of New River, Ariz.; sisters, Lucille Stevenson of Atwater, Calif., Lois Jerome of Des Moines, Iowa; seven grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Eleanore was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Sharon Freeze; five sisters; and three brothers.

Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.


Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 8, 2022.
Mom, you were the light of our life! My weekly calls were to give you joy and love in your life! You cherished our visitations and efforts every time we was able to be with you. I was very aware of you health and welfare when we´re was here! As always the list of things you needed repaired was always accomplished with great pride and pleasure to see you happy. We will always miss you and you will always be loved and remembered as that special Mom! Love, Dee and Marilyn
Dee and Marilyn Freeze
Family
January 8, 2022
